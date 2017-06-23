Loading...
Royal Malaysian Navy locates mutilate of MT Putri Sea

June 23, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 18 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) currently managed to locate an underwater object, believed to be a mutilate of MT Putri Sea, that sank approximately 4.6 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Pengelih, nearby Pengerang, Johor early Thursday.

RMN arch Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin pronounced a intent was rescued by RMN’s KD Perantau regulating multi-beam sonar.

“A group of navy divers is on a approach to determine a object,” he tweeted on his central chatter comment today.

Six Indonesian organisation members were reported blank after an blast on house a tanker that caused it sink.

The blank crewmen were identified as Akhmad Faharuddin, 35; Muhamad Heri Hernanda, 28; Abdur Rahem, 31; Rendy Alamanda, 28; Sulkifli, 39, and Yohanis Sumari, 35.

The MT Putri Sea was believed to be carrying wanton oil and was purebred in Malabo Port, Equatorial Guinea. — Bernama

