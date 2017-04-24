File print of commuters travelling along a Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur Dec 18, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy MayALOR SETAR, Apr 22 ― The Road Transport Department (JPJ) released 13,096 trade summons in a 5 days after a doing of a Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) and a Demerit Points For Traffic Offences System (Kejara) on Apr 15.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said, of a sum number, 11,556 were for speeding and 1,540 for violence a red light.

“More than 13,000 summonses were released (between Apr 15 and 20) though but demerit points, that were usually given after a devalue is paid, to a motorist of a automobile and not a automobile owner.

“As shown by a inlet of offences in a summonses, many Malaysians still find it formidable to change their opinion while on a highway notwithstanding a doing of a system,” he pronounced after an IM4U programme organized by a Association for Wives of Public Servants and Women in a Public Service (Puspanita).

The complement is directed during shortening a series of accidents and deaths on a highway that concerned offences for speeding and violence a red light.

Saripuddin pronounced 14 programmed coercion systems (AES) have been commissioned national and a method will boost a series of cameras after this to promote detecting highway users who committed trade offences.

“Road users need to also give their team-work and support to capacitate a series of accidents and deaths to go down. This is critical for a reserve of highway users and not only for avoiding demerit points,” he said.

Earlier, 30 orphans from Rumah Baitul Ahmad perceived grant in a form of wardrobe and income presented by Puspanita enthusiast Datin Sabariah Tukiman.

The programme also concerned team-work between a Road Safety Department, RTD and state 1RTD Youth Squad. ― Bernama

Comments

comments