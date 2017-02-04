An officer with a Road and Transport Department was found murdered following a spoliation during his house. — record picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — An officer with a Road and Transport Department (RTD) was reportedly found murdered yesterday afternoon in his residence during Jalan Parit Intan.

According to The Star Online, Jaiman Saipar was pounded and attacked by different assailants during around 12.40pm after he had only returned from his brother’s residence located about a kilometre away.

The 53-year-old plant was rushed to a Pontian Hospital where he succumbed to injuries to his neck, shoulders and left arm.

Jaiman was trustworthy to a Pontian RTD bureau as a engine car examiner given 2014 and has been portion with a RTD for a past 33 years.

The Star Online also reported Pontian OCPD Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman as observant that a military were stepping adult investigations into a box that has been personal underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code for murder.

Police have also urged witnesses or those with any information on a conflict to hit a Johor military hotline during 07-2212999.

Comments

comments