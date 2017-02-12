Runaway tyre kills woman

MANJUNG, Feb 5 — A tyre dislodged from a trailer lorry went spinning during high speed and struck a woman, murdering her, nearby here on Friday.

Perak Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department arch Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik conspicuous Mariaty Bakar, 58, was watering plants outward her home during Kampung Bakar Bata off Km12 Ayer Tawar-Beruas categorical road.

She was struck on a conduct and died on a spot.

Police are still tracking down a trailer lorry that sped from a scene.

Eyewitnesses conspicuous they saw a tyre hurtling by a atmosphere before it strike a woman.

The tyre afterwards crashed into a motorcycle before wrecking a various emporium located 50m away.

“The tyre was huge. It took some-more than 6 group to lift it onto a military vehicle,” a proprietor said.

Mariaty’s daughter Maisuri Mahamad Ajmi, 24, conspicuous she was examination radio in a vital room when she listened a shrill sound.

“I suspicion my mom had left to revisit her friend, though when we listened a shrill crash, we peered by a window and saw someone fibbing on a ground,” she said.

“When we went out, we was repelled to see it was my mom fibbing in a pool of blood.”

Mariaty was taken to Hospital Seri Manjung where she was conspicuous dead.

Maisuri conspicuous she and her father returned home yesterday as they had designed join their family to send off her newly-wed sister, Mazni, 27, to her husband’s home today.

The plant was buried during a Muslim tomb during Kampung Kedah at noon yesterday.

Comments

comments