Sabah bans Tony Pua

Pua being hold by Immigration during Kota Kinabalu International Airport. — Picture pleasantness of DAP SabahKOTA KINABALU, Apr 28 — DAP MP Tony Pua is a latest chairman to be barred from entering Sabah.

The Petaling Jaya Utara MP was stopped by Immigration officers on attainment during Kota Kinabalu International Airport during about 12.45pm currently and was sent behind to Kuala Lumpur on a 2pm flight.

Pua, who was scheduled to launch several Impian Sabah H2O projects in a interior districts and attend a forum, pronounced he was not given a reason for a ban.

“I’m unhappy with a Sabah state supervision for abusing their immigration powers for domestic purposes,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Pua pronounced he has no skeleton to record a lawsuit as of now.

He is a second DAP lawmaker criminialized from Sabah after Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Other distinguished total likewise refused entrance to Sabah embody PKR vice-president and Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and counsel Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan.

The Sabah and Sarawak arch ministers have liberty over immigration and can exclude entrance to any individual, underneath special privileges accorded to them underneath a Malaysia Agreement.

The list of peninsular Malaysians blacklisted from Sabah and Sarawak changes from time to time and is a inhabitant secret, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Comments

comments