File print display a family members of Chinese nationals on house a catamaran that capsized on a approach to Mengalum island consoling one another during a Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu Jan 30, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — The hunt and rescue operation to find 5 some-more victims of a vessel tragedy on Jan 28 in Sabah waters enters a 22nd day today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Sabah and Labuan Region director, Maritime Commodore Mohd Zubil Mat Som pronounced a operation lonesome 300 sq nautical miles involving a waters off Sabah, Miri (Sarawak) and Brunei.

“The hunt involves 7 resources including one from a Brunei confidence agency,” he pronounced in a matter today.

The Catamaran vessel was carrying 28 tourists from China and 3 organisation members when it capsized amid clever winds and outrageous waves while streamer to Pulau Mengalum.

To date 26 of a victims had been found, of that 4 perished. — Bernama

