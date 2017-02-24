Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Sabah vessel tragedy SAR operation enters 22nd day

By   /  February 24, 2017  /  Comments Off on Sabah vessel tragedy SAR operation enters 22nd day

    Print       Email

File print display a family members of Chinese nationals on house a catamaran that capsized on a approach to Mengalum island consoling one another during a Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu Jan 30, 2017. Bernama picFile print display a family members of Chinese nationals on house a catamaran that capsized on a approach to Mengalum island consoling one another during a Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu Jan 30, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — The hunt and rescue operation to find 5 some-more victims of a vessel tragedy on Jan 28 in Sabah waters enters a 22nd day today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Sabah and Labuan Region director, Maritime Commodore Mohd Zubil Mat Som pronounced a operation lonesome 300 sq nautical miles involving a waters off Sabah, Miri (Sarawak) and Brunei.

“The hunt involves 7 resources including one from a Brunei confidence agency,” he pronounced in a matter today.

The Catamaran vessel was carrying 28 tourists from China and 3 organisation members when it capsized amid clever winds and outrageous waves while streamer to Pulau Mengalum.

To date 26 of a victims had been found, of that 4 perished. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 9 hours ago on February 24, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 24, 2017 @ 3:10 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Impromptu cleanup by Japanese reporters covering Kim murdering stuns internal journo

Read More →