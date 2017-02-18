Loading...
Sabah catamaran SAR operation enters 21st day

By   /  February 18, 2017  /  Comments Off on Sabah catamaran SAR operation enters 21st day

File design display survivors of a catamaran collision receiving medical caring and hearing on attainment during a KK sea military jetty Jan 30, 2017. Picture by Julia ChanFile design display survivors of a catamaran collision receiving medical caring and hearing on attainment during a KK sea military jetty Jan 30, 2017. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — The hunt and rescue (SAR) operation to find 5 some-more victims of a catamaran vessel tragedy in Sabah waters enters a 21st day today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) executive for Sabah and Labuan, Maritime Commodore Mohd Zubil Mat Som pronounced a SAR operation lonesome 300sq nautical miles off Sabah, Miri, Sarawak and Brunei.

Nine resources were used in a operation, of that 3 were owned by MMEA; three, by Marine Police; two, by a Royal Malaysian Navy; and one by a Brunei confidence agency.

“As of this morning, there has not been any new pointer though a operation will go on tentative serve instructions,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

In a occurrence on Jan 28, a debate vessel carrying 28 tourists from China and 3 organisation members capsized after being smashed by clever winds and hulk waves while streamer to Pulau Mengalum.

Twenty-two victims have been found, of whom 4 perished.  — Bernama

