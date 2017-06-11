Musa pronounced a state supervision motionless to give a special remuneration in line with a Federal Government’s preference on Jun 2. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Jun 7 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman currently announced that a state’s 17,480 polite servants will accept a special financial remuneration of RM500 in and with Aidilfitri.

Musa, who is also state financial minister, pronounced a state supervision motionless to give a special remuneration in line with a Federal Government’s preference on Jun 2.

The remuneration will be done together with their Jun income on Jun 16.

“The special remuneration is to palliate a weight and support a state’s polite servants in their credentials for Aidilfitri.

“The special financial remuneration also shows a state government’s appreciation of a employees’ grant and loyalty in a opening of their duties for a gratification of a state,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

According to him, a payout would cost a state supervision a sum of RM8,740,000.00. — Bernama

Comments

comments