KOTA KINABALU, Jun 14 — Sabah’s initial anaesthetist dilettante Prof Dr D. Kamarudin D. Mudin who is also a emissary vice-chancellor (Academic and International) of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has been allocated as a UMS vice-chancellor effective Jun 18.

According to a press matter released by UMS here today, Dr Kamaruddin will reinstate vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Harun Abdullah whose tenure expires on Jun 17, so apropos a fifth vice-chancellor of a university.

The appointment will make Dr Kamarudin, 49, a third Sabahan to reason a university’s top bureau after Prof Datuk Dr Kamaruzaman Ampon and Mohd Harun.

Dr Kamarudin is Professor Special Grade C (Medical) with imagination in a margin of anaesthesiology and has served as vanguard of a Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences before being allocated as emissary vice- chancellor in Apr 2015.

The Kota Belud local had served with a Ministry of Health during a Queen Elizabeth Hospital for 12 years before fasten UMS in 2004.

His appointment was announced by a Ministry of Higher Education by a statement. — Bernama

