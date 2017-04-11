Sacofa handling executive Mohamed Zaid Zaini says a association has not been called to plead a construction of telecommunications towers, Apr 11, 2017 — Picture by Sulok TawieKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 11 ― Sacofa Sdn Bhd discharged currently claims by an Opposition personality that it has been awarded a RM1 billion agreement to build Sarawak’s ICT infrastructure.

“We have not been called and sat down with a state supervision so we have not been asked to build a towers,” Sacofa handling executive Mohamed Zaid Zaini said.

He pronounced a thought to build a towers and ICT infrastructure was only being hatched during a top turn of a state government.

Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen formerly indicted a state of practising “cronyism” by awarding a private association a agreement to build 3,800 telecommunications towers and other ICT infrastructures as the state government’s expostulate towards digital economy over a subsequent 5 years.

Chong argued that a ICT association is 50 per cent owned by Cahaya Mata Sarawak Berhad, a association related to a family of Sarawak administrator Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, and should not have been allocated with any state account for a growth of ICT infrastructure.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Abang Openg, during a new International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference, had announced that a state supervision would build ICT infrastructure and telecommunication towers costing about RM1 billion.

At today’s media briefing, Zaid Zaini pronounced Sacofa, if given a pursuit to build 3,800 telco towers, would have no problem completing a charge within 5 years, to supplement to a existent 1,200 towers.

“We can, though we need to have a required set of plans,” he said, adding a association has 260 specialised contractors during a ordering to finish a job.

He pronounced a construction of these structures will approve with all internationally supposed discipline and is formed on a top reserve and engineering firmness standards practised in a industry.

Zaid Zaini also pronounced that a association would have no problem in augmenting a speed of transmitting information to one or dual terabits per second as envisaged by a arch minister.

He pronounced all it requires is for Sacofa to implement specialised wiring to boost a speed.

Comments

comments