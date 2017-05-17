Sarawak Speaker Datuk Asfia Awang Nasar had put a focus to opinion after it was submitted by PKR’s Batu Lintang deputy See Chee How. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUCHING, May 12 – An Opposition lawmaker’s focus for leave to list a Citizens-Initiated Referendum Bill in a Sarawak public unsuccessful after 58 Barisan Nasional assemblymen voted opposite it today.

Sarawak Speaker Datuk Asfia Awang Nasar had put a focus to opinion after it was submitted by PKR’s Batu Lintang deputy See Chee How.

The Speaker pronounced a focus contravened Article 24(7) of a state structure that states that no Bill or amendment from any typical member involving expenditures from a Consolidated Fund might be allowed, solely from members of a state Cabinet.

“The due Bill on referendum involves expenditures from a Consolidated Fund,” he said, adding that conducting a referendum and appointment of officers to control a referendum requires funding.

He afterwards pronounced See did not obtain agree from a state’s Finance Ministry.

Asfia serve pronounced that a suit for a due Bill exceeded a 250-word limit.

Clauses of a Bill also intruded into a domain and functions of a Election Commission, he explained.

“Election is a sovereign theme underneath a Ninth Schedule of a Federal Constitution,” he said.

When tabling a focus for leave, See pronounced a Bill, among others, sought to pave approach for a referendum that would collect a public’s views, that could afterwards be presented to a state public for a care in a non-binding manner.

Nine Opposition lawmakers upheld a application.

The Speaker after deserted 5 other motions from a Opposition lawmakers.

