Dr Ting Tiong Choon (right) with Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen and Sarawak DAP emissary authority Chiew Chiu Sing (left) in Kuching May 12, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieMIRI, May 13 — Sarawak DAP will plea a effect of Pujut representative Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s suspension over twin citizenship, by a Sarawak Legislative Assembly yesterday, in court.

Sarawak DAP secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong who is a practicing counsel pronounced an claim would be filed initial to concede a legal examination by a justice on a preference by a assembly.

“Tomorrow we will have an puncture assembly during a celebration domicile in Kuching to plead on a subsequent march of action,” he told reporters on a attainment of Dr Ting during Miri Airport here today.

Alan Ling pronounced a claim was approaching to be filed during a Kuching High Court with some-more sum approaching to be announced after a celebration puncture assembly in Kuching tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, Dr Ting voiced certainty that a law routine would be a best resolution to forestall a by-election for a Pujut seat. — Bernama

