Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Sarawak DAP to plea Pujut assemblyman’s disqualification

By   /  May 13, 2017  /  Comments Off on Sarawak DAP to plea Pujut assemblyman’s disqualification

    Print       Email

Dr Ting Tiong Choon (right) with Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen and Sarawak DAP emissary authority Chiew Chiu Sing (left) in Kuching May 12, 2017. Picture by Sulok TawieDr Ting Tiong Choon (right) with Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen and Sarawak DAP emissary authority Chiew Chiu Sing (left) in Kuching May 12, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieMIRI, May 13 — Sarawak DAP will plea a effect of Pujut representative Dr Ting Tiong Choon’s suspension over twin citizenship, by a Sarawak Legislative Assembly yesterday, in court.

Sarawak DAP secretary Alan Ling Sie Kiong who is a practicing counsel pronounced an claim would be filed initial to concede a legal examination by a justice on a preference by a assembly.

“Tomorrow we will have an puncture assembly during a celebration domicile in Kuching to plead on a subsequent march of action,” he told reporters on a attainment of Dr Ting during Miri Airport here today.

Alan Ling pronounced a claim was approaching to be filed during a Kuching High Court with some-more sum approaching to be announced after a celebration puncture assembly in Kuching tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, Dr Ting voiced certainty that a law routine would be a best resolution to forestall a by-election for a Pujut seat. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 11 hours ago on May 13, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 13, 2017 @ 6:55 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

EC redelineation in Melaka halted tentative legal review

Read More →