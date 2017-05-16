Loading...
Sarawak DAP to sue state assembly, Speaker over Pujut repute sacking

May 16, 2017

Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen (left) with Chong Siew Chiang and Dr Ting Tiong Choon (right) and other State DAP leaders during a press discussion May 14, 2017. Picture by Sulok TawieSarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen (left) with Chong Siew Chiang and Dr Ting Tiong Choon (right) and other State DAP leaders during a press discussion May 14, 2017. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 14 — Sarawak DAP pronounced currently it would sue a Sarawak state legislative public and a Speaker among others over a thoroughfare of a fit to frame one of a assemblymen of his office.

Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen pronounced a celebration has fabricated a group of lawyers, led by comparison counsel Chong Siew Chiang, to paint Dr Ting Tiong Choon from Pujut.

He pronounced a celebration will accept intentional authorised experts to assistance in a authorised case.

“We will record a writs of summons opposite them within a month,” a Kota Sentosa state lawmaker told reporters after chairing an puncture public of a relationship committee.

Dr Ting was nude of his membership after 70 state Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers upheld a fit tabled by International Trade and E-Commerce Minister Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, while 10 from a Opposition deserted it.

In his motion, Wong, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman, claimed that Dr Ting had breached Article 17(1)(g) of a State Constitution when he acquired an Australian citizenship, exercised his right to register as an Australian voter and affianced devotion to a nation outward a association of Malaysia.

Therefore, he claimed Dr Ting was not a fit and correct chairman to be a state lawmaker for Pujut.

Chong, who is also Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament, pronounced stripping Dr Ting of his membership of a state public was an attack on a elemental approved element on that a nation was founded.

“It is not only a box involving Dr Ting and all a party’s inaugurated representatives, though also opposite a simple elemental structure of a State Constitution,” he said.

Chong indicted a BN state supervision of perplexing to play God.

“It is a legislator, prosecutor, decider and executioner — all in one,” he said, explaining a motive for holding movement opposite a state assembly, a residence Speaker and other applicable parties in an bid to urge a State Constitution.

He pronounced Dr Ting was “politically persecuted since he belongs to a other party”.

He believed that a preference to frame Dr Ting of his membership will lead to a “dangerous precedent”, in that a statute celebration can appreciate a structure in whatever ways it likes to fit a purpose to “oppress and conceal a minority Opposition”.

He claimed that a residence Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar should not have interpreted Article 17(1)(g) in a approach that lucky BN.

He pronounced that it was opposite a order of healthy justice.

Chong pronounced a celebration will margin a claimant in a eventuality that a Election Commission decides to reason a by-election in Pujut.

“We will positively competition as we don’t trust in boycotting a by-election,” he said. 

