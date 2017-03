MIRI, Feb 27 ― The series of inundate victims in Limbang, Sarawak as during 8am currently is 415 comprising 136 families.

Yesterday, 243 people from 79 families were evacuated to Dewan Masyarakat Mendamit in Nanga Mendamit.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, Civil Defence Force Major Ismail Mahedin in a matter currently pronounced a inundate victims were from Rumah Panjang Asan, Kampung Semena and Kampung Hujung Jalan.

He pronounced 8 primary schools in Limbang and Miri had to be closed, inspiring 710 pupils. ― Bernama

