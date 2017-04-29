Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says a chase looseness was released in a 1980s and was renewed in 2006. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Apr 25 — The Sarawak Land and Survey Department has released a stop-work sequence opposite a chase handling within a Dered Krian National Park in Bau district, after 150 villagers led by dual state Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers hold a criticism during a site yesterday.

Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan pronounced a stop-work sequence took outcome today.

“We will examination a chase licence, and if necessary, we will devaluate it,” he told Malay Mail Online.

Awang Tengah, who had progressing chaired a State Cabinet Committee on Performance and Service Delivery Transformation assembly during a State Operations Centre, pronounced a chase looseness was released in a 1980s and renewed in 2006.

“But a area, of about 1,339ha, was gazetted as a inhabitant park on Oct 3, 2013,” he said, when asked to criticism on a criticism led by Tasik Biru representative Datuk Henry Harry Jinep and Serembu representative Miro Simuh.

The Dered Krian National Park is famous for a limestone forest, caves and mountains. It is located about 10 minutes’ expostulate from Bau town.

The protesters had wanted a state supervision to examination a looseness released to a chase company.

Jinep had told reporters yesterday that a Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) had explored a area from 2001 to 2003 before it was gazetted as a inhabitant park and detected several new class of plants and freshwater crabs.

Last year, there was a systematic speed organized by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and a Forest Department, that resulted in a find of new autochthonous class of flora and fauna there.

Jinep believed that a limestone caves enclose archaeological secrets that have nonetheless to be excavated by a Sarawak Museum.

