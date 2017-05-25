Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian denied claims that he was a permanent proprietor of Australia. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, May 18 — Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian denied currently claims that he was a permanent proprietor of Australia.

“I echo we have never acquired citizenship in Australia nor sworn devotion to any nation other than Malaysia,” he pronounced when circuitous a discuss in a state legislative assembly.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, pronounced he was never a permanent proprietor of Australia when he contested a state elections in 2011 and 2016 and a ubiquitous elections in 2013.

He pronounced he had to transparent his name opposite a insinuations by Opposition lawmakers during a discuss on a suit to invalidate DAP’s Dr Ting Tiong Choon as a Pujut lawmaker for appropriation an Australian citizenship.

The motion, tabled by general trade and e-commerce apportion Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, was upheld by 70 state Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers and against by 10 from a Opposition.

In a feverishness of a debate, Dr Ting was reported to have told Wong to ask Dr Sim, who was operative in Australia for 18 years, either he was an Australian citizen.

Dr Sim pronounced May 12 was a unhappy day for a House and for Sarawak when Dr Ting was unfit as state lawmaker for Pujut.

Dr Ting was purported to have Australian citizenship in 2010, though renounced it in Apr final year, only before a May state elections.

The Election Commission will accommodate tomorrow to repair a date of a by-election in Pujut to fill a cavity combined by a suspension of Dr Ting as the inaugurated representative.

