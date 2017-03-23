Sarawak DAP, Sarawak PKR and Amanah Sarawak currently announced a arrangement of a bloc in credentials for GE14. — AFP picKUCHING, Mar 19 — Three Sarawak Opposition parties have reached an agreement to form Pakatan Harapan Sarawak (PHS) after negotiations on chair allocations.

“Basically, a agreement is that, in a entrance ubiquitous elections or GE14, State PKR and DAP will go for seats any contested in a 2013 elections, while Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will go for seats contested by PAS,” Sarawak PKR, DAP and Amanah pronounced in a matter review out by Sarawak DAP authority Chong Chieng Jen during a press conference.

The press discussion was also attended by state PKR authority Baru Bian and his Amanah counterpart, Mohad Fidzuan Zaidi.

In a 2013 ubiquitous elections, PKR contested in Santubong, Petrajaya, Bengoh (formerly Mambong), Batang Lupar, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Betong, Saratok, Julau, Kanowit, Selangau, Ulu Rejang, Baram, Limbang and Miri.

DAP contested in Mas Gading, Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu and Lawas, while PAS went for Kota Samarahan, Batang Sadong, Tanjong Manis, Igan and Sibuti.

PKR usually won in Miri, DAP won in Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Sibu and Lanang, while PAS mislaid all a seats it contested.

Sarawak has 31 parliamentary seats.

According to Chong, a 3 parties have set adult a secretariat with any celebration carrying dual representatives.

“The secretariat will coordinate activities and team-work among a PHS partners and will be obliged for drafting a coalition’s corner choosing declaration for a GE14,” he said.

Chong described a 14th ubiquitous elections as a many critical in a story of Malaysian elections, that he pronounced was to “save Malaysia and Malaysians” from a “economic disaster” caused by a Barisan Nasional government.

“Therefore, Malaysia and Malaysians can't means to give a Barisan Nasional another 5 years,” he said, adding that PHS would do a best to work together and to change a government.

Comments

comments