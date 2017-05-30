Abang Johari pronounced a examination was required to give probity to those concerned in family disputes. ― Bernama picKUCHING, May 30 — The Sarawak supervision will examination a state’s Shariah laws generally family laws including on churned marriages, divorces and acclimatisation to Islam, for improvements, pronounced Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari.

He pronounced that he had destined State Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring partner apportion Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali to guard a review.

“We will examination a Islamic Council Ordinances. Several equipment underneath a Shariah laws will be reviewed since we wish to have laws that we can conduct well,” he told reporters after rising a placement of Masja-SA porridge during a Sarawak State Jamek Mosque here today.

Commenting further, Abang Johari pronounced a examination was required to give probity to those concerned in family disputes.

“In divorce cases, for example, we should be giving probity to those confronting a problem.

“A extensive examination will also be done involving churned marriages. As for converts, what is function now is that some (converts) don’t change their names in their temperament cards. This will be among a equipment to be complicated for a contentment of a people,” he said.

“The examination would take 6 to 8 months to be completed. When, it is ready, we will list it in a State Assembly sitting in Nov or Apr 2018,” he added. — Bernama

Comments

comments