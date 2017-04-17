The indicted were pronounced to have perceived a money between late final year and early this year. — Reuters picKUCHING, Apr 10 — Six immigration officers were charged here currently with receiving bribes of between RM100 and RM1,000 to allegedly concede undocumented unfamiliar workers into a state.

They pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court Judge Nixion Kennedy Kumbong, who afterwards bound Apr 28 for pre-trial management.

The indicted were pronounced to have perceived a money between late final year and early this year.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) charged them alone underneath Section 165 of a Penal Code that carries a limit seizure of dual years, or a fine, or both on conviction.

The 6 — partner coercion officer Khairul Nizam Omar, 41, Immigration officers Norhaliza Hussein, 34, Emily Ngayan anak Beliang, 36, Benjamin Morsit, 34, Gracy Bohan, 35, and Agnes James Daim, 42 — were indicted of usurpation a money from Fazal Illahi Juma Gul.

The money was allegedly eliminated into their bank accounts.

MACC prosecuting officer Katherine Nais asked a justice to recover any of a 6 on RM10,000 money with dual sureties, though Roger Chin, counterclaim warn for Agnes and Emily, strongly objected to a money bail.

“There is no reason to levy a money bail during all since there is no justification to uncover that they will not attend a hearing later,” he said, adding that both Agnes and Emily are still operative with a Immigration Department.

He pronounced when MACC called them final Friday to go to a justice to face a charges, they came willingly before 9am today.

The decider afterwards bound RM6,000 justice bail for Agnes and RM7,000 for Emily, both with one collateral each.

The justice also bound bail for Norhaliza during RM6,000, Benjamin during RM5,000, Khairul Nizam during RM5,000 and Gracy during RM7,000.

On Mar 15, a MACC arrested 11 Sarawakian immigration officers who allegedly perceived bribes from a associate to spin a blind eye to bootleg unfamiliar workers entering a state.

The officers — 6 of whom are women — were believed to have been paid between RM200 and RM5,000 to not take movement opposite unfamiliar workers who did not possess current transport papers or work permits.

The elect also confiscated RM10,000 in money from one of a suspects.

Comments

comments