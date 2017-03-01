KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 ― The Saudi Arabian supervision will boost a series of scholarships for Malaysian students to investigate in a Kingdom subsequent year.

Head of a Cultural Mission during a Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia here, Dr Zayed Al Harithi pronounced there are now some-more than 100 Malaysian students investigate in Saudi.

According to him, preference to boost a scholarships was due to a strenuous series of grant applications perceived final year, that was some-more than 300.

“There were usually 100 scholarships accessible for Malaysian students final year to investigate during Imam Mohamed bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

“We have many some-more universities in Saudi Arabia and we will give some-more scholarships to Malaysian students for them to pursue their studies in other universities,” he told reporters during a ice-breaking eventuality between Malaysia and Saudi Arabian media here, final night.

He pronounced a grant covers studies during diploma, bachelor, master and PhD degrees for all programmes solely for medicine.

Benefits for comparison students embody SAR1,700 (RM2,013) and SAR1,800 (RM2,131) for Bachelor of Arts and Graduate nominees respectively. They will also accept monthly allowances, giveaway housing and full board, medical word and probability of receiving visa for a dependents of high achievers.

The event, organized by a Saudi Arabia Cultural Mission, was hold in and with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud’s four-day state revisit to Malaysia commencement yesterday.

Malaysia is King Salman’s initial nation of revisit in Southeast Asia given descending a bench in 2015. The revisit is during a invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

Meanwhile, a highbrow during a Ummul Qura University in Makkah, Dr Saad Ali pronounced preparation family between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia was flourishing fast with some-more chit of understandings (MoU) being signed.

According to him, there are now some-more than 1,500 Saudi Arabian students investigate in Malaysia, observant a likeness of sourroundings between a dual countries was among a reasons that captivated them to Malaysia. ― Bernama

Comments

comments