King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia (centre) is greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his attainment during Sepang Feb 26, 2017. — Bernama picSEPANG, Feb 26 — Malaysia rolled out a red runner for King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia as he arrived here currently for a four-day state revisit to a country.

On palm to accept him during Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) were Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who is also Minister-in-attendance.

Malaysia is King Salman’s initial nation of revisit in South-east Asia given his ascent to a bench in 2015.

His Majesty would be accompanied by a 600-strong delegation, comprising members of a stately domicile and Cabinet ministers, for a revisit until Mar 1.

More than 100 vehicles have been prepared to packet a entourage.

The initial revisit to Malaysia of King Salman is during a invitation of a Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

The final state revisit by a King of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia was in 2006 by a late King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The late King Faisal Abdulaziz Al-Saud done a state revisit to Malaysia in 1970.

Najib, in his tweet, pronounced he looked brazen to welcoming King Salman.

The primary apportion tweeted that he final met King Salman in Mar in Riyadh and was beholden for a comfortable hospitality.

The state welcoming rite for King Salman will be hold during Parliament Square in Kuala Lumpur thereafter, followed by an assembly with Sultan Muhammad V.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman in a new media lecture on a revisit has described family between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia as strong.

“There is a tighten personal attribute between a House of Saud and a Malaysian Government,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s second largest trade partner in a Middle East, and trade between a two countries saw an boost of 19.8 per cent final year from a prior year and now totalled RM13.12 billion.

Nearly 60 per cent of Malaysia’s sum exports to Saudi Arabia are associated to palm oil and palm-based rural products, machinery, apparatus and parts, processed food and electrical and electronic products. — Bernama

Comments

comments