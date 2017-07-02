GUA MUSANG, Jun 26 — The Fire and Rescue Department airlifted a five-year-old Orang Asli girl, who had been scalded by prohibited water, from her encampment in a interior of Kelantan to a Gua Musang Hospital today.

The department’s Air Unit open family officer during a Subang airbase, Mohd Farhan Marzuki, pronounced a forgiveness moody was done with an AW139 helicopter piloted by Capt Leong Cheong Meng and co-pilot Mohamad Muizz Md Pisar at about 3pm.

Yaran Jali was flown from her village, Kampung Chemal, Pos Belatim, to a devalue of a Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station, he said. The helicopter had taken off from a Bertam airbase in Penang.

The lady was scalded by prohibited H2O final Wednesday and was harmed in a left eye, front and partial of her head, he said.

Yaran was accompanied on a moody by her father, Jali Kat, 40. — Bernama

