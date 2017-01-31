KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The hunt and rescue operation (SAR) for a male reported blank while scaling a Broga Hill in Semenyih nearby here on Sunday, will be continued notwithstanding closure of a SAR operations centre.

Kajang military arch ACP Othman Nanyan pronounced a SAR operation would be continued regulating other methods to locate Mohd Azarul Mukriz Abd Rahman, 20.

He pronounced a group would always be prepared during a bottom to be deployed anytime shortly when needed.

“The matter by Mountain Search and Rescue group claiming that a SAR group had sealed a operations yesterday, and authorised other parties to continue with a operation was untrue,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

However, Othman pronounced a military would not stop other buliding from stability with a hunt on a intentional basis.

He combined a preference to tighten a operations centre was done following a contention with a SAR group that had conducted a extensive search, covering a 13km radius to a west, 7 kilometres to a easterly and another 7 kilometres from a climbing start-off indicate towards a limit of a Jelebu forest. — Bernama

Comments

comments