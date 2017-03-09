The cost of white sugarine rose to RM2.95 per kg Wednesday. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 3 — Selangor PKR Youth urged a supervision currently to lapse sugarine subsidies after a cost of white sugarine rose to RM2.95 per kg Wednesday.

Selangor PKR Youth arch Afzainizam Rahman pronounced a 4 per cent cost increase, but before presentation from a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry that usually announced it a day after, could lead to a remarkable boost in a cost of sugar-related goods.

“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection compartment Oct 2016 was RM32.71 billion; a supervision should use some of a income collected to lapse a sugarine subsidy,” he pronounced in a statement.

Sugar subsidies were abolished in 2013.

