Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Selangor PKR Youth wants sugarine funding restored

By   /  March 9, 2017  /  Comments Off on Selangor PKR Youth wants sugarine funding restored

    Print       Email

The cost of white sugarine rose to RM2.95 per kg Wednesday. AFP picThe cost of white sugarine rose to RM2.95 per kg Wednesday. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 3 — Selangor PKR Youth urged a supervision currently to lapse sugarine subsidies after a cost of white sugarine rose to RM2.95 per kg Wednesday.

Selangor PKR Youth arch Afzainizam Rahman pronounced a 4 per cent cost increase, but before presentation from a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry that usually announced it a day after, could lead to a remarkable boost in a cost of sugar-related goods.

“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection compartment Oct 2016 was RM32.71 billion; a supervision should use some of a income collected to lapse a sugarine subsidy,” he pronounced in a statement.

Sugar subsidies were abolished in 2013.

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 3 hours ago on March 9, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: March 9, 2017 @ 3:26 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Johor MB says will leave it to MACC on a review on exco member

Read More →