Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Selangor domestic leaders contingency reside by Jais discipline on mosque use, says MB

By   /  June 1, 2017  /  Comments Off on Selangor domestic leaders contingency reside by Jais discipline on mosque use, says MB

    Print       Email

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pronounced domestic leaders in Selangor contingency belong to a discipline set by a Selangor Islamic Religious Department on organising of events in mosques and suraus. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMenteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pronounced domestic leaders in Selangor contingency belong to a discipline set by a Selangor Islamic Religious Department on organising of events in mosques and suraus. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, May 31 — Political leaders in Selangor contingency belong to a discipline set by a Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) on organising of events in mosques and surau so as to say a sanctification of these places of worship, pronounced Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He pronounced Muslim and non-Muslim domestic leaders should reside by a manners in respecting mosques and surau as places of ceremony that also combine Muslims.

“Elected member are authorised to organize events during a mosques and surau, though have them in a mosque or surau compound, not in a request area.

“On Subang member of legislature R. Sivarasa creation a debate during a mosque in Subang final week, we had an assembly with a Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah yesterday to explain a situation,” he told reporters after chairing a state executive legislature meeting, here, today.

Sivarasa allegedly injured a sanctification of An Nur Mosque in Kampung Melayu Subang, nearby here, when he gave a domestic debate in a mosque, final Wednesday.The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) inaugurated representative, however, denied giving a speak during a mosque, though pronounced he was there to give a brief debate on a state government’s joining to continue aiding mosques and surau in a state.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also PKR vice-president, pronounced Sivarasa had met him to explain a conditions though he (Azmin) declined to elaborate on what was discussed.

Mohamed Azmin also simplified that Sivarasa was not representing him as a eventuality was organized by a Subang MP’s bureau .

Meanwhile, Selangor Umno Liaison arch Tan Sri Noh Omar pronounced a repeat of such incidents involving non-Muslim domestic leaders showed a individuals’ miss of honour and bargain of a sensitivities of Muslims.

Noh who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, pronounced a emanate was not something new since previously, a womanlike inaugurated deputy from DAP had also committed a same misdemeanor.

“Although there was open cheer over this, it is still function now due to a opinion of people who competence have no honour or are ignorant of Muslim eremite sensitivities,” he told reporters after distributing rice porridge to a staff of a ministry, here, today.

Yesterday, Jais executive Datuk Haris Kasim reportedly pronounced Sultan Sharafuddin had voiced his annoy and beating with a MP who was purported to have given a speak on politics in a mosque.

According to Haris, a Sultan conveyed his exasperation over a matter to him privately and had systematic Jais to take evident movement opposite a mosque cabinet and eventuality organiser.

Several photographs of Sivarasa during a mosque have also left viral, causing worry among several parties. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 10 hours ago on June 1, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 1, 2017 @ 7:44 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Video of Myvi speeding opposite trade upsurge nearby Kulai R&R goes viral (VIDEO)

Read More →