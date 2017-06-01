Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pronounced domestic leaders in Selangor contingency belong to a discipline set by a Selangor Islamic Religious Department on organising of events in mosques and suraus. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, May 31 — Political leaders in Selangor contingency belong to a discipline set by a Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) on organising of events in mosques and surau so as to say a sanctification of these places of worship, pronounced Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He pronounced Muslim and non-Muslim domestic leaders should reside by a manners in respecting mosques and surau as places of ceremony that also combine Muslims.

“Elected member are authorised to organize events during a mosques and surau, though have them in a mosque or surau compound, not in a request area.

“On Subang member of legislature R. Sivarasa creation a debate during a mosque in Subang final week, we had an assembly with a Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah yesterday to explain a situation,” he told reporters after chairing a state executive legislature meeting, here, today.

Sivarasa allegedly injured a sanctification of An Nur Mosque in Kampung Melayu Subang, nearby here, when he gave a domestic debate in a mosque, final Wednesday.The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) inaugurated representative, however, denied giving a speak during a mosque, though pronounced he was there to give a brief debate on a state government’s joining to continue aiding mosques and surau in a state.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also PKR vice-president, pronounced Sivarasa had met him to explain a conditions though he (Azmin) declined to elaborate on what was discussed.

Mohamed Azmin also simplified that Sivarasa was not representing him as a eventuality was organized by a Subang MP’s bureau .

Meanwhile, Selangor Umno Liaison arch Tan Sri Noh Omar pronounced a repeat of such incidents involving non-Muslim domestic leaders showed a individuals’ miss of honour and bargain of a sensitivities of Muslims.

Noh who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, pronounced a emanate was not something new since previously, a womanlike inaugurated deputy from DAP had also committed a same misdemeanor.

“Although there was open cheer over this, it is still function now due to a opinion of people who competence have no honour or are ignorant of Muslim eremite sensitivities,” he told reporters after distributing rice porridge to a staff of a ministry, here, today.

Yesterday, Jais executive Datuk Haris Kasim reportedly pronounced Sultan Sharafuddin had voiced his annoy and beating with a MP who was purported to have given a speak on politics in a mosque.

According to Haris, a Sultan conveyed his exasperation over a matter to him privately and had systematic Jais to take evident movement opposite a mosque cabinet and eventuality organiser.

Several photographs of Sivarasa during a mosque have also left viral, causing worry among several parties. — Bernama

Comments

comments