Deputy Minister of Finance II Datuk Lee Chee Leong pronounced a Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Bill 2016 would capacitate Malaysia to contention correction instruments before Dec 31. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Dewan Negara currently upheld 3 bills namely a Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Bill 2016, Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill 2016 and a Finance Bill 2016.

The AIIB bill, tabled by Deputy Minister of Finance, Datuk Lee Chee Leong, would capacitate Malaysia to contention correction instruments before Dec 31.

It would also concede a subscription payments to be done as a precondition to turn a full member of AIIB and a squeeze of a AIIB shares.

When winding-up a debate, Lee pronounced AIIB would safeguard that Malaysia’s interests would be preserved, generally per a shared attribute between Malaysia and countries in Asia.

“It will uncover Malaysia’s joining and regard towards a general efforts in mercantile team-work and simulate a country’s eminent intentions in assisting a neighbours in a Asia and Pacific segment in line with a South-South team-work policy.”

The Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill 2016 aimsdc to make it mandatory for any earthy growth devise to get a recommendation of a National Physical Planning Council (NPPC).

Deputy Minister of Urban Wellbeing, Housing, and Local Government, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique pronounced a amendments would concede vital projects to be discussed by NPPC and so would see improved federal-state coordination.

Halimah combined a check would need a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) to be conducted that would advantage a public.

“This is to safeguard that problems and open protests during doing theatre will be given early courtesy and collected for a common decision,” she pronounced when circuitous adult a bill.

The Finance Bill 2016 tabled by Deputy Minister of Finance, Datuk Othman Aziz was to capacitate a doing of taxation measures as announced in a 2017 Budget.

All 3 bills were upheld unanimously. The Dewan Negara will lay again on Monday. — Bernama

