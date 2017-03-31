Retired decider Datuk Mohd Noor Abdullah chided today’s judges for holding a soothing proceed in crime cases. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 28 — Justice will be served customarily when those found guilty of crime are condemned to seizure instead of being slapped with only a fine, late decider Datuk Mohd Noor Abdullah pronounced today.

Now a member of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) advisory board, Mohd Noor chided today’s judges for holding a soothing proceed in crime cases.

“What has happened to a judges?

“Corruption cases involving income finish adult being punished with fines, and a volume is such that a rapist can still distinction after being fined. True or not?” Mohd Noor was quoted by The Star daily revelation reporters after a MACC advisory house meeting.

The former Court of Appeals decider gave a sign that crime cases customarily concerned a vast volume of income though those who were charged and found guilty were mostly let off with only a fine.

“The judgment is infrequently not co-ordinate with a offence.

“So, send them (those found guilty of corruption) to prison, afterwards we can contend we are contributing to justice,” he was reported adding.

