Seven sets of Pujut state by-election forms bought, says EC

KUCHING, Jun 7 — The Sarawak Election Commission (EC) has reliable that 7 sets of assignment forms for a Pujut state by-election have been bought as during yesterday (June 6).

Sarawak EC executive Datuk Takun Sunggah, however, did not exhibit a identities of a buyers or parties involved.

“Four sets were bought in Miri while a remaining 3 sets were bought in Kuching,” he pronounced when contacted by Bernama today.

Nomination is on Jun 20 and polling on Jul 4.

The Pujut state by-election was called after a obligatory Dr Ting Tiong Choon of DAP was unfit as a member of a state public on May 12.

In a 11th state choosing hold on May 11 final year, Dr Ting won with a 1,759 opinion majority, defeating 3 other opponents namely Datuk Hii King Chiong (BN), Jofri Jaraiee (PAS) and Fong Pau Teck (Independent). — Bernama

Comments

comments