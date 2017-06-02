In a 9.40am incident, a 7 masculine students from Maahad Tahfiz Al-Hashimi Kampung Tualang here were killed while 5 other students and dual teachers were injured. — Bernama picKUALA KRAI, Jun 2 — The startle and fear of it all…

A rubber tapper and his family were frightened when a outpost ferrying 12 students and dual teachers of a eremite propagandize skidded, plunged into a depth and turned-turtle before crashing into a front of their home in Kampung Telekung here today.

The pile-up during a 55km Jalan Kuala Krai-Kota Baru claimed a lives of 7 masculine students while a rest postulated several degrees of conduct and physique injuries.

Azrin Hassan, 41, pronounced his wife, 4 children and mom were examination radio in a vital room when they listened a noisy pile-up in front of a house.

“I consider a residence shook a bit from a impact before we found that a outpost had turned-turtle in front of a premises.

“I was repelled and frightened to find a organisation of teenagers in a deformed outpost before a villagers arrived to assistance a victims,” he told reporters during a scene.

The outpost shop-worn a front apportionment of Azrin’s house.

The condition of 6 of those harmed was described as serious.

Twelve students and dual concomitant teachers were on their approach to attend a Al Quran Interpretation Conference during Madinah Ramadan nearby a Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru when a pile-up occurred. — Bernama

