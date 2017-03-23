Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s mom has upheld divided during a age of 85 during her home in Semporna this morning. ― File picKOTA KINABALU, Mar 16 ― The mom to Parti Warisan Sabah boss Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal died during her home in Semporna this morning.

Bunga Suara Dandai, 85, was a younger sister to former Sabah Governor Tun Sakaran Dandai.

According to a Warisan spokesman, she had suffered from an unnamed illnesses for many years.

Bunga had 8 children including Semporna MP Shafie and Lahad Datu representative Datuk Yusof Apdal.

She will be buried during a Pekan Semporna Muslim tomb after prayers this afternoon.

Warisan emissary boss Darell Leiking pronounced Shafie left for Semporna this morning from Kuala Lumpur where he is attending Parliament.

