Sharizat: Wan Azizah should let Kit Siang take over as Opposition leader

Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (pic) says DAP’s Lim Kit Siang should take over as Opposition leader. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8 ― Wanita Umno has urged PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to renounce as a Opposition personality and concede DAP confidant Lim Kit Siang to take over.

Its chief, Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil pronounced Wan Azizah’s opinion of mostly remaining wordless during a Parliament sitting compared to Lim who was some-more outspoken, clearly showed that he was in fact in assign of a coalition.

“The DAP is some-more widespread in terms of a series of seats during 37 compared to PKR during 27 (seats) and to designate Lim Kit Siang as a Opposition personality would be some-more appropriate,” she pronounced in a matter today.

She pronounced Wanita Umno viewed a appointment of Dr Wan Azizah as a antithesis personality by Lim as an bid to remonstrate a Malays that a agreement was dominated by a Malay leader, while DAP was indeed a master mind.

“As DAP tranquil some-more seats in Parliament compared to other Opposition parties, Lim Kit Siang should afterwards turn a opposition’s claimant for primary minister.

“If this happens, a Malays will afterwards be wakeful that their choice of options in a arriving 14th General Election is about selecting between Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Lim Kit Siang as a primary minister,” she said. ― Bernama

