Sharizat: Wan Azizah should let Kit Siang take over as Opposition leader

Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (pic) says DAPs Lim Kit Siang should take over as Opposition leader. File picTan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil (pic) says DAP’s Lim Kit Siang should take over as Opposition leader. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8 ― Wanita Umno has urged PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to renounce as a Opposition personality and concede DAP confidant Lim Kit Siang to take over.

Its chief, Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil pronounced Wan Azizah’s opinion of mostly remaining wordless during a Parliament sitting compared to Lim who was some-more outspoken, clearly showed that he was in fact in assign of a coalition.

“The DAP is some-more widespread in terms of a series of seats during 37 compared to PKR during 27 (seats) and to designate Lim Kit Siang as a Opposition personality would be some-more appropriate,” she pronounced in a matter today. 

She pronounced Wanita Umno viewed a appointment of Dr Wan Azizah as a antithesis personality by Lim as an bid to remonstrate a Malays that a agreement was dominated by a Malay leader, while DAP was indeed a master mind.

“As DAP tranquil some-more seats in Parliament compared to other Opposition parties, Lim Kit Siang should afterwards turn a opposition’s claimant for primary minister.

“If this happens, a Malays will afterwards be wakeful that their choice of options in a arriving 14th General Election is about selecting between Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Lim Kit Siang as a primary minister,” she said. ― Bernama

