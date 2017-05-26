BNM Governor Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim warns that no prolongation will be granted. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 19 – All locally-issued credit cards have been transposed with those requiring personal marker numbers (PIN), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) pronounced today.

It also pronounced 96.1 per cent of withdraw cards have been transposed while 99.8 per cent of point-of-sale terminals have been upgraded forward of a Jul 1 deadline when signature authorisations will no longer be accepted.

“No prolongation will be granted,” BNM administrator Datuk Muhammad Ibrahim told reporters here.

With only scarcely 40 days left, Muhammad told a open to hit their arising banks if they have not transposed their cards.

The emigration to PIN from signature, that has started given final year, is partial of a worldwide change that has been implemented in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with a Middle East also creation a identical move.

Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) executive executive Chuah Mei-Lin was reported observant that a PIN corroboration would be some-more effective in preventing unapproved use when a label is stolen or lost.

