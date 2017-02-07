Family members of a drowned victims arrive during a bauxite cave in Taman Sungai Karang Jaya, Kuantan Feb 4, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Feb 5 — “I told my sister not to collect my pants that was left in a pond, though she was adamant, she fell and drowned.”

These were a difference of Mohamad Aiman Hakimi Zuhairi, 10, a younger hermit of Salsabila, 12, who drowned in a former bauxite mining pool in Taman Sungai Karang Jaya, Sungai Karang nearby here this afternoon together with their hermit Mahathir Mohamad, seven, and crony Nureen Ain Juwita Mohd Sharif, 10.

Narrating a moments before a fatal eventuality during 5pm, Mohamad Aiman Hakimi pronounced he and his siblings and 4 others had left for a initial time to play in a area.

“I afterwards saw a square of black rubber and attempted to strech for it before descending into a pond. we roughly drowned during that time, though managed to save myself by swimming out.

“However, my pants came off and my sister attempted to strech for it,” he pronounced when met during a Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) Forensic Unit here tonight.

However, he pronounced his sister slipped and fell into a pool and drowned while perplexing collect his pants call Nureen Ain and his younger hermit Mahathir to try and rescue her, though it also resulted in them drowning in a process.

Mohamad Aiman pronounced he himself did not design to see one by one of his siblings and crony drowning though doing anything about it, as he was solidified with shock.

He and a others afterwards ran to a nearest houses of residents in a area to get help, he said.

Meanwhile, a father of Nureen Ain Juwita, confidence ensure Mohd Sharif Awang Ngah, 50, pronounced he did not design his usually daughter to go to a area to play.

“Before a incident, Nureen Ain Juwita had left to her grandfather’s residence in Taman PSJ about 5 kilometres from a residence in Kampung Sungai Karang.

Mohd Sharif pronounced he found out about a occurrence befalling his daughter from a encampment proprietor there during 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a declare staying in Taman Sungai Karang Jaya, Zam Abdul Rahman, 37, was among a beginning to strech a stage of a occurrence after being sensitive by one of a children involved.

“When we reached a place, a bodies of a siblings had been pulled out by encampment residents.

“I attempted to revitalise a dual victims though failed. we went behind home to fetch my reserve vest when we found out Nureen Ain Juwita was still in a pond, to try to lift her physique out,” he said.

He pronounced a pool was utterly low and he also roughly drowned.

The physique of Nureen Ain Juwita was found during a bottom of a pool after Zam felt her conduct with his foot. — Bernama

Comments

comments