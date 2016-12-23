Amarjit with a duplicate of a news he done during a Ipoh district military domicile on Sunday. — Picture by Malaysia National Sikhs Movement

IPOH, Dec 20 — The Malaysia National Sikhs Movement has urged authorities to examine a author of a book who was purported to have combined adverse aspersions on a village and religion.

The transformation pronounced a book, patrician Yahudi, Kristian, Hindu dan Buddha berasal daripada Islam?, has dissapoint members of a Sikh village as it attempted to mix a Sikh sacrament with Islam.

The Sikh group’s displeasure is secure in a explain that there are several significant errors in a book, that contains a subject underneath a streamer Agama Sikh berasal daripada Islam (Sikhism stems from Islam).

The movement’s secretary-general, Datuk Amarjit Singh, pronounced a errors embody suggestions that Guru Nanak, a owner of a Sikh religion, had achieved a haj in Mecca, and that Kabir, a righteous Muslim saint, was pronounced to be a chairman who came adult with a bottom of a Sikh sacrament before it was founded by Guru Nanak.

Calling a erring headings “shocking’’, Amarjit contended that a subject meant to upset readers while heading them to trust that Sikhism originated from Islam.

“It is an try by a author to upset a people, maybe an try to move people of opposite faiths into Islam,” pronounced a Ipoh-based lawyer.

“This is an act of heresy and can't be tolerated, quite in Malaysia where all faiths live in harmony.”

Amarjit pronounced a statements in a book were means for concern, observant that identical references to those done by Islamic reverend Zakir Naik.

He called for a author to emanate a open reparation and to mislay a announcement from bookstores until a errors were rectified.

Amarjit pronounced he had lodged a news during a Ipoh district military domicile on Sunday on interest of a movement.

He remarkable that a identical erring matter on a first of Sikhism was done by a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia techer in June, heading a university’s vice-chancellor to make a open apology.

“No one should disregard other people’s religions. It is off-limits and moves of this inlet should not be taken lightly,” he said.

“We wish a authorities to examine and safeguard such episodes do not occur again.”

