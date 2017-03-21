The sum volume of cigarettes seized that were dark in a roof compartment, a atmosphere criminal channel and a roof luggage compartment. ― Picture pleasantness of Immigration Checkpoints Authority/TODAYSINGAPORE, Mar 21 — A 24-year-old male attempted to filch some-more than 2,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a Malaysian-registered train he was pushing on Sunday night (March 19).

Officers had destined a train for serve checks on a attainment during Tuas Checkpoint during about 10pm and during a march of checks, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found a sum of 2,041 cartons and 60 packets of prohibited cigarettes secluded in a mutated air-con duct, a mutated luggage compartment, and a roof cell of a bus, ICA pronounced in a matter today.

The Malaysian driver, seized equipment and a train were handed over to Singapore Customs for serve investigations. The car used in a elect of such offences is also probable to be forfeited.

According to a ICA, a intensity avocation as good as Goods and Services Tax of a duty-unpaid cigarettes evaded amounted to about S$158,840 (RM502,648) and S$11,770, respectively. ― TODAY

