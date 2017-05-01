Singapore officials seized nipping tobacco and taboo cigarettes from a Malaysian male secluded among other goods. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Apr 26 — About 750kg of nipping tobacco — a criminialized piece — and a sum of 6,470 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by a Immigration Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers during a Woodlands Checkpoint in dual apart incidents final week.

In a initial occurrence final Friday, a 47-year-old Malaysian male gathering his Malaysia-registered lorry to a checkpoint during about 7.20am. Checks by ICA officers found 3,448 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and 74,940 sachets of nipping tobacco, weighing approximately 750kg, secluded among a shipment announced as habit sets.

The nipping tobacco was handed over to a Health Sciences Authority for investigation. The import and sale of nipping tobacco is taboo in Singapore.

The following day, on Saturday (April 22), another Malaysia-registered lorry driven by a 48-year-old male was held with 3,022 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes dark among a shipment announced as wheat pellet and food class bran.

Both men, a taboo cigarettes and vehicles concerned in both cases were handed over to a Singapore Customs and investigations opposite a group are now ongoing.

The vehicles used in a elect of such offences are probable to be forfeited.

The sum avocation and Goods and Services Tax evaded for a cigarettes in both cases amounted to about S$502,070 and S$37,210 respectively. — TODAY

