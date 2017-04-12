The ensure dog has been taken by a Department of Veterinary Services for medical treatment. ― Picture around Facebook/ Malaysian Dogs Deserve BetterKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 8 ― Singaporean Terry Yee has stepped brazen and voiced distress after being held on camera thrashing a ensure dog in a gated community in Puchong, Selangor final Sunday.

Yee pronounced he was an animal partner even as he certified to brutalising a dog in an talk with TheStarTV, a web promote arm of a daily posted today.

“I adore dogs. we adore animals. we brought this man all a approach from Singapore, spending a lot of income on him by a correct channels,” he pronounced in a talk while holding his pet dog in his lap.

“I have cats, we have dogs, we have fish, we have birds; we only snapped that day,” he added.

Yee came underneath widespread defamation from internet users after a 2.43-minute video shave taken from a confidence camera showed him vigourously violence adult a dog during a confidence guardhouse after a animal pennyless giveaway of a control and astounded him until he fell off his bicycle while roving in.

At one point, he was shown bashing a dog with a motorcycle helmet and was antagonistic towards a ensure who attempted to stop him and another bystander who seemed to doubt Yee’s action.

In his defence, a Singaporean pronounced he had been pounded several times before he retaliated.

The box is now underneath review by Serdang military and a Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Animal gratification advocacy organisation Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better posted on a Facebook page yesterday that a ensure dog has been taken by a DVS for medical treatment.

It pronounced a DVS will also prosecute as it has “solid evidence”, though combined that a “case is now between a residents and a authorities”.

