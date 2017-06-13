SINGAPORE, Jun 13 — An impoverished male was condemned to 14 years in jail and 22 strokes of a shaft currently after raping a Malaysian Facebook crony only hours after she arrived in Singapore, The Straits Times reported.

The news pronounced Yap Jun Cheng, now 26, pleaded guilty in justice to 3 passionate offences committed opposite a lady who was afterwards 20 years old.

He certified that he raped, intimately penetrated and molested her in his Tampines prosaic on Mar 4, 2013, pronounced a report.

According to a report, she motionless to come to Singapore to demeanour for a pursuit in Feb 2013. As she was unknown with a place, she contacted Yap, afterwards 22, around Facebook and sought his assistance to uncover her around.

Yap, who was afterwards doing his inhabitant use with a Singapore Civil Defence Force, met her during Paya Lebar MRT hire in his uniform during around 9.30am and took her to his home after observant that he wanted to change his clothes.

Yap after pulled a Malaysian who became his Facebook crony in 2011, into his bedroom, sealed a doorway and avowed his fondness for her. He afterwards molested and raped her.

When he was done, Yap unexpected told his plant that he would kill her.

“The plant was intensely frightened. She set herself to do whatever it was that she had to do to leave a room alive, no matter how spiritless or abhorrent,” emissary open prosecutor David Khoo was quoted as saying.

The news pronounced her cousin-in-law sensed something astray when he picked her adult in Malaysia and she told him about her ordeal. They returned to Singapore to board a military news after that day. — Bernama

