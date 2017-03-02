A multiple-use singular intelligent label is being touted as a approach to go towards apropos a intelligent hub. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — Implementing a multiple-use singular intelligent label will be one of a hurdles Malaysia has to face to turn a intelligent city heart for a Asia Pacific, it was settled here today.

Riyaz Ahamed, University Malaya-Wales Faculty of Science, Technology,Engineering and Mathematics International lecturer, pronounced another critical plea was to combine and share information that can be accessed by a singular fit system.

“By regulating this card, people can go cashless though in sequence to do so a process change by a supervision and authorities is really crucial,” he pronounced to Bernama on a sidelines of a Greater KL and Smart City Summit 2017 here.

Riyaz pronounced it was also critical to adjust a existent infrastructure with a new complement and technology, for instance, in fixation intelligent radio sets and other new technological devices.

“Building new infrustructure is already severe though changing a existent one is indeed some-more formidable for a intelligent city mutation given we can't reinstate a whole housing area with a new one,” he said.

Malaysian Institute of Architects Council Member Ar Mustapha Kamal Zulkarnain pronounced a alleviation of preparation areas was also essential to achieving a intelligent city heart aspiration given it concerned growth of internal technology.

He pronounced youngsters contingency be speedy to collect adult technical skills so that they could learn from other countries and come adult with innovations.

“This is an combined value to a university that will assistance them to grow and modernize existent infrustructure,” he said.

Malaysia’s aspiration to turn a intelligent city heart for a Asia Pacific has come a prolonged given a Greater Kuala Lumpur/Klang Valley area was designated as a Key Economic Area underneath Malaysia’s Economic Transformation Programme.

Organised by a Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute, a one-day limit has brought together about 150 representatives from opposite a industries with a approach concentration on intelligent technologies. — Bernama

