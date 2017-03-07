Lawyer Surendra Ananth (third from left) and members and supporters of Sisters in Islam are graphic during a Palace of Justice, Putrajaya, following a Court of Appeal’s enlightened preference on Mar 2, 2017. — Picture by Zurairi ARPUTRAJAYA, Mar 2 — The Court of Appeal topsy-turvy currently a reduce court’s statute that had discharged Sisters in Islam’s (SIS) authorised examination focus opposite a fatwa that labelled a women’s organisation as deviant.

The box will now be remitted to a Kuala Lumpur High Court to be heard in front of another judge, with box discuss scheduled for March 9.

“We unanimously remonstrate with a High Court ruling. We concede a appeal,” Justice Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat told a justice here when reading out a decision.

The row that also enclosed judges Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Zaleha Yusof did not go into a merits of a authorised review, and done no sequence with regards to costs.

The appellants were represented by lawyers Surendra Ananth and Fahri Azzat, while Selangor authorised confidant Datuk Nik Suhaimi Nik Sulaiman and counsel Yusfarizal Yussoff presented for a respondents.

On Oct 31, 2014, SIS filed for authorised examination of a gazetted fatwa in Selangor that announced a organisation as “deviants” in Islam due to their purported eremite liberalism and pluralism.

The fatwa also deemed any publications with elements of liberalism and eremite pluralism as “haram”, or banned to Muslims, and can be seized by eremite authorities.

It also sought for internal Internet regulator a Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to guard and retard amicable media websites with calm that was opposite Islam.

SIS Forum (Malaysia), a group’s co-founder Zainah Anwar and Datuk Zaid Ibrahim had named a Selangor Fatwa Committee, a Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and a state supervision as respondents in their application.

SIS Forum (Malaysia) is a association using SIS and a lawyer, Malik Imtiaz Sarwar, formerly argued in justice that it is a physical entity that falls outward of a Islamic authorised system.

On Dec 10, 2014, afterwards Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Datuk Asmabi Mohamad postulated SIS leave for authorised review.

However, on Jun 24 final year, High Court decider Datuk Hanipah Farikullah discharged a case, statute that usually a Shariah courts have a powers to understanding with a eremite edict.

Comments

comments