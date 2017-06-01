ALOR SETAR, May 30 — The sister of a male who died after being exceedingly beaten adult for allegedly molesting a mobile phone emporium sales lady during a mall in Jalan Putra here, has urged a military to control a consummate review into her brother’s death.

She pronounced such an occurrence should not have occurred, as her late 31-year-old hermit was not even given an event to urge himself and was beaten in heartless manner.

“The doctors had told us final night there was no possibility to save him as he was mind dead.

“We were anticipating he could redeem to tell us what unequivocally transpired, though God desired him more,” she pronounced when met during a Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah mortuary here, today.

Fizah pronounced her hermit was a fourth of 7 siblings.

In a occurrence during about 4pm on Sunday, a male was beaten adult by a host after he had allegedly attempted to hurt a mobile phone emporium salesgirl in a women’s toilet.

The suspect, however, unsuccessful to shun after a lady screamed, and he was afterwards hold and beaten. — Bernama

