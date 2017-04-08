KUALA KUBU BHARU, Apr 2 — Six people were killed after a Multi-Purpose Vehicle they were in was dejected by a trailer that skidded at KM403.3 of a North South Highway nearby a Tanjung Malim exit this morning.

Hulu Selangor military arch Supt R. Supramaniam pronounced a north-bound trailer brimful with earth was believed to have left out of control before it skidded and landed on a Ssangyong MPV that was streamer in a same direction.

“All a 6 died during a stage in a 7.40am incident. Police are still perplexing to settle if a victims are related,” he told Bernama.

The passed were Lam Leong Choy, 76, Low Wai Loon, 46, Lam Jie Yang, 19, Wong Check Lee, 53, Lam Jie Hong, 13, and Lam Wai Keat, 38.

Supramaniam pronounced all a bodies were brought to a Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital. ― Bernama

