Traffic upsurge were reported to be slow-moving on Jun 22, 2017 along several vital highways as city dwellers leave to lapse to their particular hometowns for a Aidilfitri celebration. — File design by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 22 — Traffic upsurge on several vital highways are reported to be slow-moving this dusk as some-more city dwellers are withdrawal a city to lapse to their particular hometowns for Aidilfitri.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad orator pronounced slow-moving trade were available in several places namely from Juru fee piazza to Prai, from Gua Tempurung to Gopeng and Menora Tunnel to Cangkat Jering due to a arise in trade volume.

“Traffic is also slow-moving from Ayer Keroh to Jasin due to a damaged down lorry during Km188, causing overload of adult to 7 kilometres,” he pronounced when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) orator pronounced trade upsurge was reported to be delayed from Gombak to Genting Sempah and from Bukit Tinggi to Lentang.

“The trade is relocating solemnly given this dusk following a boost in a series of vehicles travelling to a East Coast,” he said.

The open can obtain a latest information on a trade upsurge by contacting Plusline toll-free series during 1800-88-0000 and LLM hotline during 1800-88-7752 or around Twitter during @plustrafik and @LLMinfotrafik. — Bernama

