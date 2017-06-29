Penang Socso executive Anthony Arul Dass handing over a wake government remuneration coupon to D. Shanti, a mom of a late T. Nhaveen, during her chateau in Taman Tun Sardon, Gelugor, Jun 22, 2017. — Bernama picGEORGE TOWN, Jun 22 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) currently handed over a wake government remuneration coupon to a family of conflict plant T. Nhaveen who died due to serious injuries during a Penang Hospital final week.

Penang Socso executive A. Anthony Arul Dass who visited Nhaveen’s family during Taman Tun Sardon in Gelugor here handed over a RM2,000 coupon to a deceased’s mother, D. Shanti.

Dass pronounced Socso would also give a monthly grant of RM672 per month to a family.

In a 2.10am occurrence on Jun 10, Nhaveen was fatally harmed following an conflict by a organisation of youths while his friend, T. Previin, 19, managed to shun to find help.

Nhaveen was reportedly announced mind passed and succumbed to his injuries during 5.30pm on Jun 15. — Bernama

