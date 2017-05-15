Michael Yan’s family, elder son Jerome Yan (From left second front line), mother Ashley Caroline Koh holding son Jacqob Cruz Yan, Raymond Yan with Rachel Yan and Michael’s mother Foong Seow Ken with musicians. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim SEREMBAN, May 14 — It was an unusual ‘hockey pitch’ ripping with shining sports people, showcasing togetherness.

These personalities done hundreds of headlines and perplexed a republic with their skills and zeal.

They had a enchanting knack of sensitive fans with scintillating displays.

All their gifts came together yesterday in breathless contentment during a catch-up to convene to a assist of bum Negri Sembilan hockey favourite Michael Yan.

It was pristine theatre. A frolicsome dusk during Royal Sungei Ujong Club in Seremban.

Drinks and stories flowed. Straight articulate rants and prank ruled.

It was a jubilee of tellurian relationship.

You can tell a good understanding about Negri Sembilan from a peculiarity of a sportsmen. The state used to exaggerate some of a excellent athletes.

Still, there was a genuine sniff of gloom about a Friends Forever Benefit Event for Michael instituted by Malay Mail.

Michael is fighting for his life. He needs supports for medical treatment.

So, there they were: Musicians Os Pombos, Allan Perera, Simon Justin Leo, Vernon Steele, Finian Lowe and some-more than 100 well-wishers who contributed easily toward Michael’s medical treatment.

A pleasant bar of people. A bar Michael and other mythological Negri Sembilan sports greats deployed with resourceful sorcery.

A frank and committed sports companionship who caring quite for normal and munificent values with adore as their hallmark.

A heading caring multitude rallying to a assist of a nonconformist who helped place Negri Sembilan on a map of a wider hockey world.

Lead organiser, former publisher Ronnie Krishnan, said: “The achievements of past sports people are poignant and their contributions and talent should be concurred deservedly.”

Ex-national prolonged stretch favourite S. Sathasivam said: “We are a nation built on a holds of family and village and there is no larger instance of a strength of those holds than rallying to a assist of those in need.”

A common multitude is one that focuses on responsibilities we have to one another.

Weekend motivation: There is some-more to life than individualism and self-interest. It’s about solidarity.

“I’m certain we listened this with roughly everybody we speak to, Michael is special. He’s a clever man. I’m assured he will be on his feet soon.” — Alber Law, delegate classmate from St Paul Institution

“He is an designer by profession, though chose sports over his rewarding career. And what a career he had.” — Classmate Lee Kim Huat

“This eventuality is only out of this world. Thanks for reuniting us and Michael. We are looking brazen to another one with you.” — Schoolmate Henry Loo

“One of a really best centreforwards around. You know you’ll get goals from him. World-class player.” — Former teammate Tan Foong Luen

“He was a man who cared about his friends. If we approached him with a problem his hands were always open to help.” — Olympian N. Palanisamy

“A good motivator. When a group was down or underneath vigour he would be a initial to moment a fun and after contend we got this. It was an easy game.” — Former teammate Sim Moh Joo

