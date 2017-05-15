SEREMBAN, May 14 — It was an unusual ‘hockey pitch’ ripping with shining sports people, showcasing togetherness.
These personalities done hundreds of headlines and perplexed a republic with their skills and zeal.
They had a enchanting knack of sensitive fans with scintillating displays.
All their gifts came together yesterday in breathless contentment during a catch-up to convene to a assist of bum Negri Sembilan hockey favourite Michael Yan.
It was pristine theatre. A frolicsome dusk during Royal Sungei Ujong Club in Seremban.
Drinks and stories flowed. Straight articulate rants and prank ruled.
It was a jubilee of tellurian relationship.
You can tell a good understanding about Negri Sembilan from a peculiarity of a sportsmen. The state used to exaggerate some of a excellent athletes.
Still, there was a genuine sniff of gloom about a Friends Forever Benefit Event for Michael instituted by Malay Mail.
Michael is fighting for his life. He needs supports for medical treatment.
So, there they were: Musicians Os Pombos, Allan Perera, Simon Justin Leo, Vernon Steele, Finian Lowe and some-more than 100 well-wishers who contributed easily toward Michael’s medical treatment.
A pleasant bar of people. A bar Michael and other mythological Negri Sembilan sports greats deployed with resourceful sorcery.
A frank and committed sports companionship who caring quite for normal and munificent values with adore as their hallmark.
A heading caring multitude rallying to a assist of a nonconformist who helped place Negri Sembilan on a map of a wider hockey world.
Lead organiser, former publisher Ronnie Krishnan, said: “The achievements of past sports people are poignant and their contributions and talent should be concurred deservedly.”
Ex-national prolonged stretch favourite S. Sathasivam said: “We are a nation built on a holds of family and village and there is no larger instance of a strength of those holds than rallying to a assist of those in need.”
A common multitude is one that focuses on responsibilities we have to one another.
Weekend motivation: There is some-more to life than individualism and self-interest. It’s about solidarity.
“I’m certain we listened this with roughly everybody we speak to, Michael is special. He’s a clever man. I’m assured he will be on his feet soon.” — Alber Law, delegate classmate from St Paul Institution
“He is an designer by profession, though chose sports over his rewarding career. And what a career he had.” — Classmate Lee Kim Huat
“This eventuality is only out of this world. Thanks for reuniting us and Michael. We are looking brazen to another one with you.” — Schoolmate Henry Loo
“One of a really best centreforwards around. You know you’ll get goals from him. World-class player.” — Former teammate Tan Foong Luen
“He was a man who cared about his friends. If we approached him with a problem his hands were always open to help.” — Olympian N. Palanisamy
“A good motivator. When a group was down or underneath vigour he would be a initial to moment a fun and after contend we got this. It was an easy game.” — Former teammate Sim Moh Joo