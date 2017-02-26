Traces of VX were rescued on swabs from a face and eyes of Kim Jong-nam, who was tainted during KLIA2 final week.— Reuters picSEOUL, Feb 24 — North Korea has adult to 5,000 tonnes of chemical weapons, South Korean experts pronounced today, including a venom used to murder a leader’s half-brother.

Traces of VX — a haughtiness representative listed as a arms of mass drop by a United Nations — were rescued on swabs from a face and eyes of Kim Jong-nam, who was tainted during a Kuala Lumpur airfield final week, Malaysian police pronounced today.

Malaysian detectives are holding 3 people — women from Indonesia and Vietnam, and a North Korean male — though wish to pronounce to 7 others, 4 of whom are believed to have fled to Pyongyang.

South Korea’s counterclaim method pronounced in a 2014 Defence White Paper that a North began producing chemical weapons in a 1980s and estimated that it has about 2,500 to 5,000 tonnes in stock.

North Korea has chemical weapons prolongation comforts in 8 locations including a northeastern pier of Chongjin and a northwestern city of Sinuiju, it pronounced in a 2012 book of a document.

“North Korea is believed to have a vast save of VX, that can simply be made during low cost,” counterclaim researcher Lee Il-Woo during a private Korea Defence Network told AFP.

Developed some 100 years ago, VX can be constructed during tiny laboratories or comforts producing pesticides, he said. — AFP

