Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his mother Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor receiving souvenirs during a ‘An Evening with a Little Angels of Korea’ eventuality during Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, Jan 17, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, 13 Jan — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, attended An Evening With The Little Angels Children Folk Ballet Of South Korea during Seri Perdana here tonight.

The eventuality was hold in and with Little Angels’s Malaysia assent debate and goodwill performances to be hold during Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur starting tomorrow until Jan 16.

For tonight’s event, a world-class ballet unit featured their performances that flamboyantly voiced Korean normal enlightenment of folk songs, dance and pulsating drum-and-gong rhythms.

Comprising mostly girls aged 9 to 15 years old, a Little Angels’ debate would be their third revisit to Malaysia, with a initial in 1974 and second in 1996.

The Little Angels’ Children Folk Ballet of Korea performances during Istana Budaya were organized by Universal Peace Federation of Malaysia, a Women’s Federation for World Peace of Malaysia and a Korean Cultural Foundation, Inc.

Tickets are labelled during RM300, RM200 and RM100 with RM40 discounts for students and comparison adults aged from 60, and people can buy around online purchases during www.littleangelsmal.com or ticketing hotline 03-80766500 and 016-3531080.

Net deduction of a performances would go towards a gift Ajar-Ajar Malaysia, a volunteer-based programme for impecunious children’s fee preparation programmes. — Bernama

