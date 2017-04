Speaker defers Shariah Bill debate

A male binds adult a poster in support of a private member’s Bill by PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang outward a Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur on Apr 6, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 6 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has deferred a discuss on Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill until Parliament subsequent convenes.

After permitting opening arguments, Pandikar invoked his discretionary powers to hindrance a Bill’s record when PAS’s Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan seconded a suit for a Bill with a extensive explanation.

Hadi progressing presented his due amendments to Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 with his possess justifications.

MORE TO COME

