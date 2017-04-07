Pandikar emphasised that his preference was merely to demeanour after a gratification of a Parliament staff who had not slept a whole night. ― Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 7 ― Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia currently denied that he had shelved a discuss on a Private Member’s Bill to rectify a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 2016 (RUU355) yesterday since of domestic bulletin or vigour perceived from any party.

On a other hand, he had emphasised that his preference was merely to demeanour after a gratification of a Parliament staff who had not slept a whole night.

As such, Pandikar Amin pronounced he had exercised his energy to adjourn a Parliamentary event during 4pm instead of a normal time during 5.30pm.

The initial assembly of a fifth tenure of a 13th Parliament also combined a possess story when it sat for roughly 20 hours commencement during 10 am on Wednesday until 5.05 am on Thursday.

Asked because he had authorised a sitting to go on for 20 hours, Pandikar Amin when met by reporters after delivering his keynote residence during a Commonwealth Women Parliamentary South East Asia Regional Seminar during Parliament House today, said: “It was a wish of a supervision to finish a check that it wanted to terminate, it was not my wish. My officers and we did not nap for one night.” ― Bernama

Comments

comments