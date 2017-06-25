Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak welcoming Umi Kalsum Ayub and her daughters Sofea Qaisara, 5, and Sofia Qalisya, 7, (left), to their new section during Putra Damai Presint 11, Putrajaya, Jun 22, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 22 — When singular mom Ummi Kalthom Ayub was told that someone is giving her daughter Sofea Qaisara, who is pang from fine hiker syndrome, a special present for Hari Raya, small did she design that it will be in be a form of a new section unit, let alone to find a country’s tip personality watchful to acquire them into their new home.

The 37-year-old lady and her dual daughters, five-year-old Sofea Qaisara and seven-year-old Sofea Qalisya, were indeed astounded when they entered their new fully-furnished section during Putra Damai Apartment in Precinct 11 here currently and found Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak watchful for them.

“I don’t know what to say. we don’t design this during all and was so surprised…this is indeed a best present for us to accept from a primary minister.

“Thank you. Only Allah can repay all your kindness,” she pronounced while wiping divided tears.

The primary apportion also extended an invitation for a family to attend his Aidilfitri Open House during Seri Perdana on a initial day of Hari Raya and presented a children with Raya garments and duit Raya (Aidilfitri angpow).

Speaking to reporters, Najib pronounced he initial met with Sofea Qaisara when he was distributing donations to persons with disabilities during a Ramadan concert here on Jun 8.

“When we schooled about their bad vital condition and saw a cinema of their house, we asked my officers to get a new section for a family.

“I wish this new residence will capacitate them to live their bland lives some-more comfortably,” he said.

On Jun 8, Najib had also educated a Social Welfare Department to continue giving a monthly stipend of RM300 and annual supply of diapers to Sofea Qaisara.

Ummi Kalthom works as an operation partner during myFarm Outlet here and earns RM1,000 monthly. She brings her children to her workplace each day as she can't means to sinecure a babysitter. — Bernama

Comments

comments